Reidville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident in Spartanburg County.
According to troopers, the accident happened on SC 417 around 9:45 p.m. just south of Reidville.
Troopers say a man was driving his vehicle north on 417 when he struck and killed 30-year-old, Roy Lewis Johnson from Woodruff, who was walking along the road.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that Johnson was pronounced dead on scene.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says his office will conduct an examination on Tuesday to determine cause and manner of death.
According to troopers, the driver will face no charges in the accident.
