ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of an accident in Anderson County.
Troopers reported the accident occurred around 6:35 p.m. on Dobbins Bridge Road near Meadowood Drive in Anderson.
Trooper Joe Hovis with SCHP says that the victim was walking west on Dobbins Bridge Road when a 2005 Chevy SUV traveling east, struck the victim.
Highway Patrol says the victim died on scene as a result of their injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and according to highway patrol suffered no injuries in the crash.
At this time the accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.