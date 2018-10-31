Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday a pedestrian was struck and killed on South 5th Street in Easley after police say they were hit by a vehicle.
Easley Police responded to the scene around 8:00 a.m. on the 100 block of South 5th Street.
Police say the pedestrian was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital and shortly after was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to Baptist Easley Hospital where police say they are being treated for injuries.
The collision is still under investigation by police. At this time no charges have been filed.
The coroner has not released the identity of the driver.
