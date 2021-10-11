GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department says that a pedestrian was killed on Monday night following a hit-and-run near Laurens Road.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said in a statement, "Deputy Coroners responded to the intersection of Laurens Road and Rector Street for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Bystanders called 9-1-1 and upon the arrival of paramedics the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. We are in the early stages of the investigation and are working diligently to obtain additional information."
The pedestrian was later identified as 33-year-old Christopher Hollingsworth Davis.
Officers announced the crash via Twitter on Monday. Witnesses told officers that the vehicle was a grey sedan.
Laurens Road in bound at Rector is closed due to a traffic fatality. Vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run. pic.twitter.com/acMvyvMqin— Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) October 11, 2021
Officers said they have no other details right now.
We will update this story as we learn more.
