SPARTANBURG CO., SC (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in Spartanburg County Tuesday night, according to troopers with SCHP.
Troopers said around 11 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing Highway 29 near Kent Street when they were hit by a man driving a sedan.
We're told the driver was not injured, however, the pedestrian passed away at the scene.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the pedestrian.
Stay tuned for further information.
