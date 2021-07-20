WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian in Greenwood County has died after being hit by a car Monday night, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said at approximately 11:22 p.m., a driver was heading south on US- 25 when they near Riley Road when they hit a pedestrian who was walking southbound on US- 25.
The driver was injured and transported by EMS to the hospital, said Highway Patrol.
The coroner's office said the victim, Matthew S. McGee, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.
