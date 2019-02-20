GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was injured after a collision on White Horse Road Wednesday evening in Greenville.
According to SCHP, the collision was reported around 8:49 p.m. with injuries, but FOX Carolina has learned from the Greenville County Coroner's Office that investigators with their office have not been summoned.
Kent Dill, coroner for Greenville County, however, did tell FOX Carolina that this incident is the second time on Wednesday that a pedestrian was struck. Earlier in the morning, Dill said another person was hit.
While his office was summoned to the scene, Dill says the first pedestrian survived.
The condition of the second pedestrian is unknown as of writing.
SCHP continues to investigate.
