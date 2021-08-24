Miriam Lugo has one child in pre-school as well.
"We have the spray, or alcohol, or the gel for disinfecting, the sanitizer or masks. Everything you need for the germs," Lugo said.
Lugo says she took her kid to Parkside Pediatrics for an ear infection. Dr. Rachel Sine says they've been so full with appointments lately, they're considering extending their hours to accommodate more patients.
"We've seen an uptick in sick visits, definitely. We're seeing more people needing to be COVID tested," Sine said.
Dr. Sine is a pediatrician at Parkside Pediatrics. She says they're also often seeing stomach bugs and RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, along with an increase in positive coronavirus cases. Both viruses have similar symptoms, such as a fever, a sore throat, or a cough. However, she says it's still a good idea to go be seen if your child presents with these symptoms.
"A fever, or even a runny nose or a cough; then that would be the right time to go ahead and get tested," said Sine.
The Centers for Disease Control says it's a common, respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week two, but it can be serious for young children and older adults. It can also lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia.
Talley says a friend of hers had a 10-month-old who beat RSV.
"She just had a bad cough. So, she decided to just take her took the doctor. Come to find out, her oxygen was low. And they diagnosed her with RSV. So, she had to stay in the hospital for, maybe, two days," said Talley.
Talley says these illnesses concern her now that Madison is starting pre-school soon.
"Now that it'll be somewhere different for her; and it'll probably be more kids than what she's used to, I get nervous," Talley said, "but, it's going to be OK. I can't put her in a bubble."
Parents on social media asked FOX Carolina if all of the cleaning, disinfecting, and hand-washing could be weakening their child's immune system. Sine says it's unlikely.
"That theory is kind of based more over a long-term development of a child's immune system and not really in a short-term situation like this—like a new virus," said Sine.
Dr. Sine says the best way to protect your child from a severe COVID-19 case is with the vaccine or by wearing a mask. They do offer the shot at Parkside Pediatrics. And they also offer a test that can check for RSV and COVID at the same time.
