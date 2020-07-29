Pediatricians remind parents to vaccinate their children during COVID-19

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Eva Demas and her 11-year-old daughter Gabriella are spending time together at a park in Greenville.
Gabriella is getting ready for school and recently got her vaccinations.
“We believe in vaccines. We’ve always done it,” Demas said.
Gabriella’s original appointment set for the beginning of summer, but COVID-19 changed some things.
“So, we went in about three weeks later,” Demas said.
Demas says it’s important that Gabriella and her other two children have their shots as they prepare for school.
“The vaccine schedules and the way that they’re designed are to boost your immunity for the long-term,” Dr. Justin Moll said.
He’s a pediatrician with Parkside Pediatrics and says babies need vaccines.
“You’re protecting kids against meningitis, against pertussis,” he said.
He says adolescents, which are 10 to 19 years old, need their vaccinations too.
“That’s the age that they’re getting boosters for tetanus, that’s the age that they’re getting they’re meningitis vaccine,” Moll said.
Moll says annual check-ups during the pandemic are important too.
“The benefits of staying on track of those, the benefits of not falling behind in well-care far outweigh the risks,” Moll said.
Moll says at Parkside Pediatrics offices there are pre-screenings before an appointment and spectate areas for week and sick patients.
“For kids over two, have them wear a mask. For you, wear your mask,” he said.
Moll says parents should make sure they’re well too and Demas wants her children well and safe.
“I think that’s important you have to communicate with your school, your teachers, it’s like a community,” Demas said.
MORE NEWS:
McMaster will allow arenas, theaters and more to reopen at limited capacity Monday, calls for more local mask ordinances
No ruling yet in debate if federal CARES Act funds can be directed to private schools in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.