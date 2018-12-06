GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A section of Pelham Road has been reopened hours after a water main break forced it to be shut down for much of Thursday.
The break caused traffic to be detoured in both directions and water to be shut off for hours.
The break happened between Blacks Drive and Boiling Springs Road.
Steve Graham, Fire Chief with the Boiling Springs Fire Department, urged people to avoid Pelham Road during the closure.
Greenville Water said water service could have been out for up to 12 hours.
