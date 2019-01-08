GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Students and staff at Pelham Road Elementary School (PRES) are honoring a student who passed away with a very special memorial.
Isaiah Williams and his grandfather, Christopher Coleman, passed away in an early morning house fire on Luke Lane in December. The coroner says they were victims of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication.
The 9-year-old was a fourth grade student at Pelham Road Elementary in Greenville County. His mother said he was a very caring young man with a love for technology and his 'Hot Wheels.'
Greenville County Schools announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that students and staff at PRES were honoring Isaiah in a way that reflected his impact on the school.
A 'buddy bench' was erected on the school's campus with a dedication plaque that reads:
In Loving Memory of Isaiah Williams. 'A Buddy to All.'
The post called Isaiah an 'All-Star' who was a buddy to all.
