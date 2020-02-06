Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Greenville have closed a portion of Pelham Road at the request of Piedmont Natural Gas.
According to the Boiling Springs Fire Department, Pelham Road from Garlington Road to South Batesville Road is closed as Piedmont Natural Gas investigates a possible leak.
Officials with PNG say right now the cause of the leak has not been determined but they don't believe at this time it was anything caused by a third party contractor.
Piedmont Natural Gas says as crews work to repair the leak the roadway could be closed for eight hours.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
