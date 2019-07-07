GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are taking to social media to warn citizens of car break-ins in Greenville County.
Greenville Police say the top four areas prone to it are Pelham Road, Augusta Street, Downtown Greenville, and Woodruff Road.
Police say half or more of the auto break-ins reported in Greenville involved a car that was left unlocked.
Greenville Police Detective Wood, says "it's common for people with newer push-button-start vehicles to leave their cars unlocked and even leave their keys in the vehicle. It's not a good combination."
Thefts from vehicles have been spread out around downtown so far this year. Wood said there are more visible police officers and cameras downtown.
Greenville Police released some tips to help protect yourself and your vehicle:
- Lock your car.
- Report vehicle break-ins immediately to the police, whether anything was taken or not. Police can use that information not only to help with your case, but also identify any trends or timelines if there were other crimes reported in the area.
- Make sure valuables are not in plain sight in the vehicle. If you do need to travel with something valuable, lock it in the trunk before you leave home so no one sees you move it there later.
- Park in a well-lit area.
- If your car is broken into, avoid going through the vehicle. It could make it harder for forensics detectives to get fingerprints and other evidence during their investigation.
- Keep an eye on social media. If there is a spree of break-ins, law enforcement will publish information online to make the public aware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.