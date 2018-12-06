Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A water main break on Pelham Road is causing traffic to be detoured in both directions and water to be shut off for hours.
The break is between Blacks Drive and Boiling Springs Road. There are detours being put into place in both directions.
From the eastbound direction - Right on Blacks Drive, Left on Roper Mountain Road, Left on Garlington Road.
From the westbound direction - Right on Old Boiling Springs Road, Right on Boiling Springs Road, Left on Devenger, Left on Hudson Road.
Steve Graham, Fire Chief with the Boiling Springs Fire Department, is urging people to avoid Pelham Road as it will be shut down for several hours in that vicinity.
Greenville water says the water will be off for 4-12 hours as repairs are made.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
