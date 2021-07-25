FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday, July 25 she intends to name Kinzinger to a congressional committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, pledging that the panel will “find the truth” even as the GOP threatens to boycott the effort. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)