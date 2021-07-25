Capitol Breach-Investigation

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday, July 25 she intends to name Kinzinger to a congressional committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, pledging that the panel will “find the truth” even as the GOP threatens to boycott the effort. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named a second Republican critic of Donald Trump, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, to a special committee investigating the Capitol riot. She's pledging that the Democratic-majority panel will “get to the truth.” The committee is set to hold its first meeting on Tuesday, hearing from police officers who battled the rioters on Jan. 6. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has said the GOP will not participate after Pelosi refused to accept the members he picked. Pelosi has already put Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney on the committee. Kinzinger says he “humbly accepted” the committee assignment, saying Americans need to know the truth on “how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy.”

