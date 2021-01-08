WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - Days after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she and other Democratic lawmakers are exploring options for removing Pres. Trump from office if he does not voluntarily resign.

In a statement released online Friday, Pelosi says a virtual meeting of the House Democratic Caucus resulted in a long conversation about such plans to move forward. Pelosi characterized the discussions as sad, but a "conversation unlike any other" because of the actions she says Congress could take.

Her full statement follows:

Today, the House Democratic Caucus had an hours-long conversation that was sad, moving and patriotic. It was a conversation unlike any other, because it followed an action unlike any other. It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment. Accordingly, the House will preserve every option – including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment. With great respect, our deliberations will continue.

Chatter of possible impeachment or 25th Amendment proceedings have become suddenly commonplace again following the Wednesday rioting that resulted in the death of a participant along with a U.S. Capitol Police officer, along with the ransacking of offices and files of several offices belonging to members of Congress. Many voices, chiefly Democratic lawmakers, have laid blame on the President, saying he helped to incite the riot that broke out after a nearby rally in support of him concluded.

The violence that broke out interrupted the meeting of the Electoral College as members of Congress certified the results of the 2020 election, which handed president-elect Joe Biden the majority of Electoral College votes needed to assume the office in just less than two weeks.