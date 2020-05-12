WASHINGTON (AP) - The House is pushing toward a Friday vote on the next coronavirus aid package.
It's expected to be a sweeping Democratic bill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is encouraging Congress to "go big" with aid to cash-strapped states and struggling Americans.
Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he expects the package to be unveiled Tuesday afternoon. But the Senate's Republican leader is cautioning his colleagues not to go so fast. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there is no "urgency" to act immediately.He dismissed the emerging House bill as a "big laundry list" of Democratic priorities.
The Senate isn't expected to consider any new virus relief until after the Memorial Day recess.
