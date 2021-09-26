WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing that Democrats will pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill this week. At the same time, Pelosi is pledging to push ahead on a bigger $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop because of some Democratic opposition in the Senate. Pelosi had originally pledged a vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure plan by Monday. But she now says that timeline will likely slip to later in the week, giving space for additional negotiations so both bills can be approved. Pelosi spoke Sunday on ABC’s “This Week."
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.