(FOX Carolina) -- Many Upstate elections were postponed to July 14th because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Below is a list of results that have started to come in:
Abbeville County:
Town of Due West Special Election for Town Council
- Charles Angel
- Kitty Storey
- Robert Surface
Abbeville County School Board Special Election
- Adam Rich
Mauldin:
City Council Seat 3:
- James Kennedy - 387
- Jason Kraeling - 428
- John J Mazzaro - 248
- Write-In - 3
Election officials confirmed the race will going to a run off between James Kennedy and Jason Kraeling.
Pelzer:
Mayor Special Election:
- Will Ragland wins mayoral race, a city clerk confirmed.
Town Council:
- Write in candidate wins, but has yet to confirm who, until votes have been certified.
City of Anderson General Election:
- Council Seat 2 – Don Chapman
- Council Seat 4 – Tony Stewart
- Council Seat 6 – Rick Laughridge
- County At Large Seat 8 – John M Roberts
Union County:
Town Council:
- Preston Bennet - 53
- Ronnie Jenkins - 64
- Ann Queen - 39
- Ronald Young - 58
- Rossie Hanes - 32
- Watershed Commission:
- Patricia Buice - 22
- Doris Kelley 14
- Rossie Hanes - 7
Greenwood County:
Ninety Six School Board General Election – School Trustee District 52
(20 out of 22 precincts reporting)
- Richard Jones - 70
- Demarco Williams - 31
- Ray Anthony Pilgrim - 172
- Rickey Werts - 164
- Kevin Campbell -232
Ware Shoals School Board General Election, School Trustee 51
- Cody Quinn -78
- Genie McDill -184
- Joey Ward - 67
- Andy Peanut Wood - 106
Cherokee County:
Greater Gaffney Fire District Referendum
- May the Gaffney Fire Protection Area raise its millage cap from 12 mills to 16 mills for the purpose of providing funds for purchasing additional needed equipment for the Gaffney Fire Protection Area, providing funds for the increased operating expenses of the Gaffney Fire Protection Area, and defraying other expenses incurred by the Gaffney Fire Protection Area in providing fire protection services within the Gaffney Fire Protection Area? All qualified electors desiring to vote in favor of the millage cap increase for the stated purposes shall vote YES. All qualified electors opposed to the millage cap increase for the stated purposes shall vote NO.
Cherokee County Treasurer Primary
- Ryan Thomas, Republican
- Sheena Camp Fowler, Republican
Laurens County:
Laurens District 55 School Trustee Seat 4
- Mike Hughes
- Betty Ann Neely
- Keith Tripp
Spartanburg County:
Roebuck Area Fire District – Tax Levy Referendum
- In favor -130
- Not in favor - 51
Spartanburg Metro B Water District – 1 Commission Seat
- William C (Chris) Threatt - 6
Mayo Area Fire District – 1 Commission Seat
- Jessie Farron Tucker - 38 (Only 6 of 7 precincts reporting)
Pacolet Special Election for Mayor
- Ned T Camby - 214
- Josephine Reid McBeth - 97
- Brian E Motts - 35
Spartanburg County School District 3 Bond Referendum
- In favor - 1,215
- Not in favor - 195
