The start of a new calendar year usually offers a chance for new beginnings or new habits, but for one Upstate couple New Year's Day was the start of a new chapter.
A Pelzer couple welcoming one of the first babies of 2021 into the world on Friday morning.
Baby Karter Krzyzanowski will forever be able to claim that he was the first baby born in the year 2021 at Bon Secours St. Francis.
Karter arriving into the world on New Years Day at 10:44 a.m., coming in at 19.5 inches long and weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.
The baby has already created a lot of firsts, he's the first child to his parents Robbie and Darla.
And he was the first baby born in 2021 at Bon Secours St. Francis.
"I thought it was pretty cool whenever I heard about it, like I remember they told me and this big old smile came across my face and I just thought it was cool," said Robbie.
Robbie and Darla say they found out they were going to be parents just about a week before the country shut down due to COVID-19.
2020 forced the pair to push back their wedding date and forced Darla to go to doctor's visits for nine months alone.
"It's been insane actually because going into your first pregnancy with your family you don't expect to have to go through it by yourself and not having to have him be in the appointments and everything until basically the birth," Darla explained.
The new parents are also going to be forced to figure out how to introduce their New Year's baby to family and friends.
"It's going to be a hard process to go through because not only are we going to have to like protect him and ourselves, but everybody that comes to visit if they were to have something or he was to get sick we would therefore get other people that come to visit sick," said Darla.
But as for the next 363 days of 2021? The couple says it will be hard to top what has already happened this year.
"We plan on getting married this year on Oct. 24 so that would be a pretty big deal, but I don't know if it's going to top the birth of our son," said Robbie.
Baby Karter had an expected due date of Dec. 30 and Darla says they had a C-section Friday after going to an appointment.
Mom and the baby expect to go home for the first time together either Sunday or Monday morning.
