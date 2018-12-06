PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a Pelzer man has been charged after a shootout with deputies on Thursday.
The shooting happened on Lebby Street.
McBride said deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check on a man after a domestic dispute was reported.
When the deputy knocked on the door, McBride said the man inside came to the door with a gun and shot at the deputy.
The deputy then returned fire and struck the man, who McBride said backed into the house and continued to fire, but the deputy was able to take cover.
Addition deputies arrived and the suspect surrendered his weapon, but McBride said the man began fighting deputies again once he was unarmed.
The man was eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment.
The deputy was not hurt but McBride said he is a "little shaken up."
SLED was called out to investigate the shooting.
On Friday, deputies identified the suspect as George Ernest Morgan, 60.
Morgan was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital Thursday night.
Morgan has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and resisting or assaulting a police officer.
