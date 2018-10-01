PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person has died after being transported to an Upstate hospital following a stabbing Sunday evening.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX Carolina the stabbing was reported on River Street in Pelzer around 8:30 p.m.
The coroner's office tells us that the victim, William Robert Prather, 39, was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead in the ER.
The sheriff's office says that all parties involved in this case have been identified and this was an isolated incident.
The sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public and no charges have been filed in this case.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Anderson County Coroner's Office are investigating.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.