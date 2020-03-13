PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Town of Pelzer announced on Facebook Friday morning that Mayor Roger Scott Sr. had passed away.
“Today we mourn the loss of our friend but know that he's in a better place,” the town said in the post. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you, Mayor Scott, for your service to Pelzer.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Will Ragland added this statement about Scott:
"Pelzer won't be the same without Roger Scott. He was larger than life, and our memories of him and his friendship will live on. He deeply cared for this town and its people. Pelzer has lost one of its greats."
No other details have been released at this time.
MORE NEWS - Community honors life of DJ Tay, whose sudden death saddened family, friends and local DJ community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.