COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Vice President Mike Pence applauded South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday after a roundtable discussion at the University of South Carolina for the governor's call for South Carolina's schools to reopen and his efforts to get people back to work in the state.
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, USC President Robert Caslen, and Anderson County School District 5 Superintendent Thomas Wilson also participated in the roundtable.
In a news conference after the meeting, Pence applauded the governor for "leading the way" in reopening schools and rebuilding the economy amid the pandemic.
"Without getting our children back into school in the fall, students who are struggling will fall far behind," Pence said
The Vice President said it is vitally important to get the nation's schools back open. He said if his children were still of school age, he and his wife would not hesitate to send them back.
"Without a serious underlying health problem, the risk of coronavirus to our young people is actually very low," Pence said. However, the Vice President said it's also important to protect staff members and have other safeguards in school to prevent community transmission of the virus. "We believe that responsible plans can be developed, like the ones being developed right here at the local level."
He also said that the federal government is also continuing to focus on protecting seniors. Pence said 15-minute COVID-19 tests will be sent to all nursing homes across the country this week.
The Vice President also stressed the seriousness of the virus' spread in South Carolina and asked people to continue to "wear a mask when social distancing is not possible" and be mindful of hygiene.
"With rising numbers of cases in the state, the president wanted me to be here with you today with a simple message: We are with you," Pence said.
President Trump will address the nation at 5 p.m. Tuesday with an update on the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
