COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to travel to South Carolina for his first public comments since leaving office. An aide tells The Associated Press that Pence will speak next month to a conservative Christian nonprofit in the state that plays a crucial role in the presidential nominating process. Pence will speak at a dinner hosted by the Palmetto Family Council. The group lobbies for what it considers to be “biblical values,” such as heterosexual marriage and recently helped push through a ban on most abortions in South Carolina. That law is now being challenged in court.
Pence to give speech in SC, his 1st since leaving office
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
- Amanda Shaw, Brookley Cromer
- Updated
WARNING: Body camera footage contains graphic language.
- By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
- Updated
When she found a lump in her left breast during a routine self-check, Boston primary care physician Dr. Devon Quasha knew exactly what to do. She immediately scheduled a diagnostic mammogram and ultrasound at Massachusetts General Hospital for early January.
- By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business
- Updated
More than a year since Tesla unveiled the first version of the Cybertruck, the company has been mostly silent about plans for its highly anticipated electric pickup.
McMaster issues new executive order allowing remote state workers to return to office, removing state mask requirement in restaurants
- Dal Kalsi, Thomas Gore
- Updated
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-12 to allow for the state employees who are continuing to work from home to get back to their offices on a full-time basis.
- Jon Randall, Dal Kalsi
- Updated
Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning Monday, March 8, the State of South Carolina will open access to the COVID-19 vaccine to all people who fall into Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.