CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- To build or not to build? That's the question Clemson city leaders will weigh once again tonight as they look at an ordinance banning big development projects.
The planning commission is holding a special meeting tonight to decide whether or not to recommend the ordinance to city council. The proposal would ban multi-family housing and mixed-use developments within city limits.
The proposal is the result of a conversation city leaders and concerned residents have had over the last year.
FOX Carolina has been following closely, going back to when the council passed a temporary moratorium on high density housing.
"All the high rises. Downtown has changed. It's not as quaint as it once was -- very busy," said local Dennis Lackey. "They tore the Clemson House down. You know, all the changes are not good."
Councilperson Bob Brookover said if the ordinance was eventually passed by the city council it would likely look very different from its current state. He told FOX Carolina a complete ban is unrealistic.
Local Chad Smith said he doesn't want to see all developments stop, but he does want to see mindfulness is when they are built.
His favorite spot in town is Waterfront Park, but he worries the parking lot could turn into overflow for a nearby high rise apartment -- geared toward students -- that's currently under construction.
"I think it's important to allow progress like that to happen," Smith said. "It's all about doing it in a smart way and I hope the people that are working on it weigh the interest of all parties involved and make a smart decision on it."
The public will have a chance to voice their opinion on the proposal next Thursday, March 25, at 6 p.m. Details on how to attend and call in to the meeting can be found here
.
After the public hearing council will debate the ordinance and make any desired changes. Then a vote to adopt it will take place.
