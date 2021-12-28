PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A little boy from Pendleton is getting the furry friend he’s always wanted.
Lincoln Tanner suffers from a rare form of epilepsy which hits him with seizures daily, but now after a journey that began in 2019, Tanner is getting his own service dog.
The service dog is named DuPont. DuPont joins the Tanner family after they began raising funds in 2019, which was more than $10,000.
Service dogs also have a way of sensing when seizures may hit, and the family said it’s a true blessing because it will help them be more alert.
