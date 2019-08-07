PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pendleton is grieving the loss of one of their own: fire chief Bobby Pruitt passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
For Pruitt, Pendleton was home for him. He started with the fire department back in 1967 and served for 52 years. For the last 16 of those years, he lead his fellow firefighters.
For assistant fire chief Anthony Hamby, he knew time was short for Pruitt. Pruitt had spent nearly four weeks in the hospital before being being moved to hospice care on Monday. Ultimately, Pruitt lost a battle with renal cell cancer.
“I just couldn’t get there quick enough. I just wanted to see him before he went, you know," Hamby told us.
But while Pruitt has departed this world, his impact is felt throughout this corner of the Upstate as someone who cared for his town.
“He provided for the elderly, sick, hurt... he was always there just to help anybody anyway he could,” said Hamby.
For someone to spend five decades as a first responder with the same fire department is remarkable, and ultimately battling blazes was a cornerstone of who he was and what mattered to him. And his legacy carries his ideals with everyone he met.
“Family, brotherhood, taking care of the community, giving back to others. That’s what he taught all of us,” said Hamby, noting those lessons are reinforced in his small town. “There’s about 30 guys here on this roster that have all been mentored by him, they’ve all been led by him. He will leave his mark through the people that he leaves behind. He was a giving soul.”
Pruitt's funeral will be held on Friday, August 9, at Homeland Park Baptist Church. An open viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until noon, and the family will receive loved ones from noon until 1 p.m. The service proper will begin at 2 p.m.
A procession for Pruitt will follow the church service, leading to his final resting place at Forest Lawn cemetery in Anderson, running along US-29 North. A special graveside service for the firefighters will take place after the procession.
