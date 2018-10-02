PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pendleton police are asking for help tracking down a silver or gray car, possibly a Toyota, that fled the scene of a crash involving a moped Tuesday morning.
Chief Doyle Burdette said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on US 76 South at 18 creek.
After striking the moped, Burdette said the suspect’s vehicle may have ran a red light at US 76 and Woodburn, heading toward Anderson.
The vehicle will have damage to the right front from the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864- 646-9409.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.