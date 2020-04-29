Chief Burdette

The Town of Pendleton announced that Police Chief Doyle Burdette will be retiring as of July 17, 2020. 

 Source: Town of Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pendleton will be searching for a new police chief this summer.

The municipal complex announced on their Facebook page today that chief Doyle Burdette would retire on July 17, 2020 after 25 years in law enforcement. The town says he will miss citizens, officers, and his department.

Pendleton's police department includes three officers. It's not known when the search for a new chief would begin.

