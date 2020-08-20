PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pendleton Water Works has issues a boil water advisory after a water main break on Brown Road.
Customers living on these streets should boil water vigorously for at least one minute before consuming: Brown Rd., Woodland Cr., Maple St., Poplar St., Villa Pines, Crawford Cr., Stephens Rd., & Robinson St.
The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.
