PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pendleton Water Works has issues a boil water advisory after a water main break on Brown Road.

Customers living on these streets should boil water vigorously for at least one minute before consuming: Brown Rd., Woodland Cr., Maple St., Poplar St., Villa Pines, Crawford Cr., Stephens Rd., & Robinson St.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

