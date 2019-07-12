CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - After serving up meals to Clemson students and their families, the Western Sizzlin is shutting down.
Manager Gloria McGuffin said the restaurant will try to remain in operation through Saturday, but people have been lining up into the parking lot, hoping to enjoy one last Western Sizzlin’ meal, and the restaurant’s food supplies are quickly running out.
“People have been lined up into the parking lot,” McGuffin said. “The turnout has been huge.”
McGuffin said they cannot accept reservations due to the heavy customer demand on Friday.
“We can only seat people when they reach the front of the line, and we may have to cut the line off at some point.”
She says the El Bayadi family has owned and operated the Clemson restaurant for 37 years, and also owned one in Seneca years ago.
McGuffin said she began working at the Seneca location and then moved to the Clemson location when it closed, for a total of 18 years.
The restaurant is located at 898 Tiger Blvd. Scheduled hours are 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
MORE NEWS - A 96-year-old WWII veteran came into a Chick-fil-A with a flat tire, so the manager rushed out to fix it
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.