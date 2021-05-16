GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- People gathered in downtown Greenville for a Palestine Solidarity Rally on Sunday.
Event information in a press release said part quote,
"Palestinians worldwide have been protesting over the last week against ongoing Israeli oppression. They protest the forced expulsion of Palestinian families from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the worshipers brutalized by the Israeli police inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and the airstrikes in Gaza that have killed at least 35 Palestinians, including 10 children. Israel continues to advance and cement Israeli supremacy at a great cost to Palestinians – and we MUST come together to speak up against these atrocities."
Pictures from the event can be seen below.
People gathered in downtown Greenville to show solidarity with the Palestinian community (Scott Freund, May 16, 2021)
