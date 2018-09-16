CONWAY, SC (FOX Carolina) -
People trying to return home to the South Carolina coast hit heavy back-ups and closures on US 501 due to flooding Sunday afternoon.
Horry County Emergency Management said both lanes of US 501 northbound headed into Conway were also closed due to a flood prevention project.
Northbound traffic was being diverted to Highway 501 business. Southbound traffic was also limited to one lane over the bridge.
Officials said drivers heading north should use SC 31 to SC 22 to reach US 501 north. Highway 501 Business is not an approved truck route, so trucks must use SC 31 to SC 22 as well.
Just before 5 p.m. the city of Conway announced it was seeking an injunction to stop the construction of the flood barriers.
Below is a statement from the city:
"Conway City Council just passed a motion to secure legal counsel to pursue an injunction against SCDOT, the State of South Carolina, and Horry County to prohibit the construction of barriers on US 501 Bypass in the City of Conway until those agencies have provided sufficient scientific modelling to show that the construction of the barriers will not contribute to or cause additional flooding in the City of Conway."
