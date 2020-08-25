EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Several people in Easley’s Smithfields and Hamilton Park neighborhoods say they have spotted a bear roaming around.
Lynda Kish shared photos of the woodland creature in her back yard, hanging our near her bird feeder/
DNR said bear sightings are extremely common in Pickens and Oconee counties, especially this time of year.
DNR said the animals are typically spotted near bird feeders and garbage and advise people to hide those food sources and the bears will leave.
