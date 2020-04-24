COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday that the state’s self-employed, gig workers, contractors, 1099 recipients, and individuals who were not eligible for regular unemployment insurance or the first program of the CARES Act can now begin the self-service process to receive funds through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
DEW said an email notification was sent to individuals who have already filed a claim in the system and were found ineligible for state unemployment insurance benefits. In order to be eligible for the expanded benefits offered through PUA, a claimant must be identified as ineligible for other state unemployment benefits.
DEW said people are encouraged to log into the MyBenefits portal and use the self-service tools and complete the application process if they may be eligible for these funds.
DEW said PUA is 100 percent federally funded, and everyone who is determined eligible under this program will receive a weekly benefit amount plus the $600 per week available through the CARES Act. The program is effective from claim week ending February 8, 2020 and is federally approved through the claim week ending December 26, 2020. DEW said they will retroactively pay PUA benefits from the first week of unemployment caused by COVID-19 within that period.
“It’s been a massive effort by our staff and vendor in the last two weeks to get this program off the ground. We share in the excitement to launch PUA so we can begin the next phase of paying benefits to those who are in need,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, in a news release. “We understand that people around the state are experiencing a great deal of uncertainty due to COVID-19, and our agency is glad to be one of the first states to help its citizens with this economic relief,”
Who is eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (info below from DEW):
The federal PUA program was created through the CARES Act to expand eligibility to those who are self-employed, 1099, gig workers, contractors, and those who lost their job as a direct result of COVID-19, but were not eligible for regular UI under South Carolina state law. The program also includes individuals who are unable to work as a direct result of one of the following COVID-19 reasons:
- They have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking a medical diagnosis;
- A member of their household has been diagnosed with COVID-19;
- They are providing care for a family member or a member of their household who has been diagnosed with COVID-19;
- They are the primary caregiver for a child who is unable to attend school or daycare because the school or daycare has closed due to COVID-19, and the school or daycare is necessary for them to work;
- They are unable to reach the place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a direct result of COVID-19;
- They are unable to reach the place of employment because a healthcare provider has advised them to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns;
- They were scheduled to start employment and could not or are unable to reach the new job as a direct result of COVID-19;
- They have become the breadwinner or major support for their household because the head of the household has died as a direct result of COVID-19; or
- Their place of employment is closed as a direct result of COVID-19.
