Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting reported at a bar on Clemson Boulevard overnight.
Early Tuesday morning at 12:27 a.m., deputies received a call for shots fired. When deputies arrived to Simon's Bar and Grill, they discovered two people injured.
Deputies say one victim was grazed, while the other victim was transported to the hospital after being shot in the leg. We're told by deputies that both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
Right now we're told detectives are following up on possible leads. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says this seems to be an isolated incident and is investigating.
We'll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
