PHOTOS: Annual Menorah Lighting ceremony in Greenville
Chanukah Menorah Lighting
The Greenville community gathers for the Annual Community Menorah Lighting (FOX CAROLINA NEWS/ November 28, 2021).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - With the lighting of the menorah Sunday evening, Hanukkah is officially underway.
"I like bringing it to people who don't know about it. I like telling the story and showing people that Judaism is more than what they think it is. That we were there and because of what we did they can be who they want to be," said Tamar Paltrow, with Greenville Jewish Federation.
The story of Hanukkah begins many centuries ago, when a group of Jewish people known as Maccabees fought back against religious persecution.
"With sticks and stones, and after quite a few days they ended up taking back their temple proving that they could remain Jews under the Greek rule as they were," said Paltrow.
After taking back their temple, they only had enough oil to burn for what they thought was one night, but ended up lasting for eight.
"It's also a miracle that if you think about somebody planting or hiding that quantity of oil knowing, trusting, that the Jews would prevail," added Paltrow.
To mark the first night of the holiday, people gathered in downtown Greenville with potato latkes, dreidels, chocolate gelt, and of course a menorah.
While the festival of lights typically includes presents and other fun activities, it also has deeper meanings.
"The message of Hanukkah is that adding more light, adding more goodness, more kindness to this world. And I think this time with all the challenges people are facing and all the struggles I feel like people even connect with that message of love, of unity, of kindness, even more," explained Rabbi Leibel Kesselman with Chabad Jewish Center of Greenville and the Upstate.
