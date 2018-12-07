Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash on West Mountain Creek Church Road.
Right now we know the accident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m., but we don't know what led up to the crash or if more than one vehicle was involved.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed to FOX Carolina they were called to the scene and that 3 people died in the crash.
We'll update with more information as it comes in to the newsroom.
