ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says two people have died and three others are injured following a collision on I-85 that unfolded early Monday morning.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened about 4 miles south of West Pelzer along the interstate.
Troopers say a family-of-four from Georgia was traveling south on I-85 in a 2002 Volkswagon when another driver in a 2006 Chrysler, traveling north in the southbound lanes, struck the Volkswagon head-on.
According to troopers, there were four people in the Volkswagon when the accident happened. Both the driver and front seat passenger were wearing seatbelts and had to be transported by helicopter to the hospital. Troopers say the two passengers in the backseat of the vehicle were unrestrained, and both killed in the crash.
We're told the driver of the Chrysler, who was seatbelted, was transported by EMS to the hospital.
At this time, the coroner has not identified the victims who were killed. All they could say at this time is they were the father and grandmother of the other two people in the vehicle. Troopers say the family was from Roswell, GA.
The southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for several hours as crews investigated and cleared the scene. SCHP also noted a detour was in place at the time.
Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.
