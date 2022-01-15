ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - It's the calm before the storm in Asheville, as Western North Carolina braces for several inches of snow.
"We're excited. We're ready for it, yeah that's what we came up here for," said Clarence McSwain.
The prospects of snow bringing in people from all across the Carolina's, including the Parks family who drove three hours from Columbia, SC in hopes of giving their two young children their first snowfall.
"Well the hope for snow, if not tonight for sure tomorrow. We're from Columbia and it never snows in Columbia so we said where can we go, where can we drive to not too far and see some of the wintry stuff," said Craig Parks.
The McSwain's are vising from Raleigh and say they are prepared for whatever this storm brings.
"We were very proactive, we knew we were staying downtown so we stocked up on food, snacks, wine. We actually moved our hotel from a little farther away to downtown so we could walk if we get stuck at the hotel," explained Monica McSwain.
However, the storm could produce some ice along with the snow.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of the weekend.
"Our forecasters expect significant impacts across our state," he says. "As much as a foot of snow is expected to fall in the mountains and foothills."
Cooper urging people to prepare in case the worst hits.
"This storm's a menace," he said.
