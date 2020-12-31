New Year's Eve wasn't party-filled for many as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on and large gatherings and drinking all night in the Upstate are not allowed.
"You see the smile on my face. I'm glad we're wrapping up 2020 in a lot of ways," said Table 301 Restaurant Group President Carl Sobocinski.
Many are excited to ring in the 2021, but at Soby's New South Cuisine in Downtown Greenville a night that usually fills the restaurant and bar to the limit won't be able to this year.
That's because Soby's is staying at 50% capacity and stopping alcohol sales at 11 p.m. Thursday.
"We had to turn reservations away because more people wanted to come out then what we had room for so tonight we'll do about 2/3s of what we'd normally do on a New Years Eve," explained Sobocinski.
Because of the pandemic, many people are also decided to stay home on New Year's Eve.
"We're not going out to eat like we normally would. We normally get sushi and have a glass on champagne and kind of just make an evening out of it but we're getting to-go and we're going back home and it's just different in that you're not going to be out around people, just be safe," said Amanda Neely of Greenville.
While others were forced to switch up the usual routine because of restrictions.
"Yeah I mean it's definitely a little disappointing, we had plans be canceled because of curfews in Ashville so it's a little disappointing that it's not quite as lively as it usually is," said Andruss Black of Ashville.
Greenville PD and SLED officers are scheduled to increase their presence in the downtown area, to make sure businesses and people are complying with the restrictions.
"It's been a balancing act, but public safety and employee safety has been number one," said Sobocinski.
