TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they were attempting to locate people believed to be trapped by flood waters.
Deputies said at 10:30 p.m. Monday they requested the County's Emergency Response Team to assist in locating people near West Blue Ridge and Swamp Rabbit Trail.
The Sheriff's office had originally reported to the scene after they received calls that flood waters were rising and several people were possibly trapped near a homeless camp near the Swamp River.
Parker Fire District said the calls came from concerned citizens at a convenience store who saw people still in their tents that may need help.
The district said that though there had been reports there were four people needing rescue, only two needed assistance.
Flood waters were so high that crews had to use floats to get to the area. Around 1 a.m. rescuers were able to safely locate the two men, but spent extra time searching the area for more people in possible danger.
Parker Fire says the two men rescued were okay and able to walk.
