(FOX Carolina) - The red Jeep on Myrtle Beach captured America's attention. Now, the people who say they owned the infamous SUV say they want to direct that attention to a worthy cause: helping the Bahamas.
After the stranded SUV went viral, many were left wondering how the Jeep ended up on the beach. It wasn't long before the owner stepped up to offer an explanation: a sunrise drive for video gone terribly wrong. The owner told WMBF-TV his cousin borrowed it, but the unlucky ute got stuck in the sand, almost being swallowed by the Atlantic Ocean. Eventually, the Jeep was rescued, but it did appear to lose its front bumper.
Before Hurricane Dorian crawled up the Carolina coast and played a part in the SUV's fame, the storm devastated the Bahamas, with a death toll currently around 43 that is still expected to climb, and with hundreds more missing. Beyond the loss of life, homes were wiped out and supplies are short for the residents of the islands. Several groups in the U.S. have stepped up to provide for the Bahamas, and we can now count the owners of the red Jeep among the number.
The owners have since set up a GoFundMe benefiting UNICEF's efforts to aid the Bahamas. They say "We may have lost a vehicle but that is small in comparison to what others have lost during this storm", and are raising $10,000 to go straight to UNICEF.
GoFundMe confirmed to FOX Carolina that the funds are going straight to UNICEF, saying "this campaign is set up as a Certified Charity campaign, which means that all funds raised will be sent directly to the 501(c)(3) UNICEF USA charity listed on the campaign. No one else will have access to these funds, including the campaign organizer".
As of writing, the campaign has raised $520. You can give at this link.
