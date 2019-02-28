WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said Thursday during a U.S. Senate hearing that changes needed to be made “to restore the original intent of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is to be a second chance and not a way of life,” according to a news release from the USDA.
The USDA has also recently published a proposed rule to “move more able-bodied recipients of SNAP benefits to self-sufficiency through the dignity of work.”
Perdue claims this new rule will ensure SNAP is what is was intended to be: “assistance through difficult times, not lifelong dependency.”
The USDA argues there has been an abuse of administrative flexibility in SNAP which has “undermined the ideal of self-sufficiency.”
Below are some of Perdue’s remarks:
“What was accepted by the U.S. Senate and passed was the same bill that’s been there since the beginning of the Welfare Reform regarding the work requirements of 20 hours per week. And what you also passed was not a prohibition, it was no change to the fact that in one section it says that the Secretary may waive that applicability and we plan to do that for the ABAWDs. We think the purpose is to help people move to independency… We should help people when they are down but that should not be interminably.”
“…You all also provided for a 12 percent cushion for states that they could use for any purpose. But, we do not believe in states where unemployment is 4 percent that ABAWDs should be able to stay on food assistance interminably.”
