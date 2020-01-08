CHARLOTTE (FOX Carolina) - A committee has officially recommended a permanent memorial to honor two UNC-Charlotte students tragically killed during the 2019 school shooting.
As part of the final report from the Niner Nation Remembrance Commission, members of the commission recommended a memorial marker in Belk Plaza that names Riley Howell and Ellis Reed Parlier. Howell and Parlier were both gunned down on April 30, 2019 by a former student.
The proposal for the memorial specifically calls for Parlier and Howell to be remembered by name, while also honoring the long-standing psychological and physical wounds still left behind. The space would be occupiable and offer a place of pause in the center of campus.
The commission has recommended a $1 million budget, with an understanding that another $1 million will be required for Belk Plaza.
The commission says a two-step proposal process should be used to solicit a wide range of designs, and a jury of experts and committee members appointed by the Chancellor should decide which design to go with. They also suggest the first three anniversaries of the shooting should serve as touchstones in the memorial creation process.
Additionally, the community would be asked for input throughout the process. This would include stakeholders, campus community, and students and faculty within art and architecture. General feedback would also be considered.
The memorial, if approved, has a goal of April 30, 2022 for unveiling and dedication.
The commission has also made the following recommendations:
- Exhibits to be set up, a Day of Remembrance carried out, continuance of named scholarships, documentation of the shooting, and other remembrance efforts to be carried on
- Transforming the classroom where the shooting unfolded in, Kennedy 236, into a contemplative space with a plaque by April 30, 2020
Howell was originally from Waynesville, North Carolina. Witnesses to the shooting said he died saving others, knocking the shooter off of his feet. He was more recently immortalized in the Star Wars universe as Jedi master and historian Ri-Lee Howell.
