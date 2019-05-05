GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- An attempted prison escape was thwarted before the inmate even made it off the property, Chrysti Shain with the South Carolina Department of Corrections confirmed to FOX Carolina.
The inmate tried to escape from Perry Correctional in Greenville County, he was found hiding on the institution's grounds, Chrysti Shain confirms.
The inmate was identified as David Rollings Cauthen, who is serving a life sentence, Shain says.
Cauthen went missing from his cell Sunday morning, and institution security located him under a storage container for construction materials.
SLED, Greenville County deputies, and institution security worked in conjunction with SCDC police services on the case.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.