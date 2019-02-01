Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An Upstate pastor who launched one of the biggest churches in the US, is preaching again, and having to turn away many, the Associated Press reported:
The Associated Press reported that Noble opened his sermon with an apology to those who had been turned away. Perry Noble reportedly had to turn away more than 700 people, who came to the two services in the church in the strip mall, filling it beyond capacity, AP reports.
Noble's sermon was about how Jesus considered the disciples his friends even after they disappointed him during and after his crucifixion, AP reports.
The new church took to Facebook to thank those who attended, or tried to:
Second Chance Church
January 28 at 9:05 AM:
"A HUGE “thank you” to everyone who prayed, served and gave to make yesterday possible - it really was immeasurably more than all we could have asked or imagined!
We are doing our best to work on solutions where we can accommodate more people and will not have to turn people away...
...be patient with us as we figure this out!! Super excited about all of the encouragement everyone has given us!
The best is yet to come!"
Perry Noble founded NewSpring Church but was ousted from its leadership in 2016. Church leaders cited his alcohol use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.