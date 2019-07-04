Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal accident along Chesnee Highway just south of Gaffney.
Troopers say the accident happened around 1:15 a.m. near Corona Drive about a tenth of a mile south of Gaffney.
According to highway patrol, a 2007 Toyota was traveling north on Chesnee highway when it crossed the center line and struck a 33-year-old woman from Gaffney driving a 2006 Nissan.
Troopers say the driver of the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt and she was transported by helicopter to Spartanburg Regional with injuries. The other driver, was entrapped in their car, not seatbelted and we're told died on scene.
At this time we're still waiting for the coroner to identify the deceased.
We'll update when more information is available.
