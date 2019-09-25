Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, firefighters with the Greer Fire Department were called to a home on East Fairview Street just after 8 a.m.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Joshua Holzheimer ,one person was inside the duplex when the fire occurred.
We're told the woman was rescued and was breathing on her own, but was sent to the Augusta Burn Center for her injuries.
Firefighters say the duplex is an old mill house divided into two town homes and they were able to extinguish the fire, but there is significant damage inside the home.
We don't have word on the woman's condition at this time. Firefighters say at this time the fire doesn't appear suspicious, but they are continuing to investigate.
We'll update when we know more.
More news: Buncombe County Health confirms Legionnaires disease outbreak is related to NC Mountain State Fair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.